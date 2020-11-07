Los Angeles visits Vancouver on 4-game road slide

LA Galaxy (6-11-4, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (8-14-0, ninth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles travels to Vancouver aiming to end a four-game road slide.

The Whitecaps are 5-11-0 against Western Conference opponents. Vancouver has drawn a league-low 81 corner kicks, averaging 3.7 per game.

The Galaxy are 6-11-4 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles has allowed 29 of its 43 goals conceded in the second half of games.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season. Los Angeles won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Cavallini leads Vancouver with five goals. Ali Adnan has one goal over the past 10 games for the Whitecaps.

Cristian Pavon has 10 goals and three assists for Los Angeles so far this season. Sebastian Lletget has two goals and one assist over the past 10 games for the Galaxy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vancouver: 3-7-0, averaging 0.7 goals, 0.2 assists, 2.2 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.

Los Angeles: 2-7-1, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.7 assists, 3.2 shots on goal and five corner kicks per game while allowing 2.6 goals per game.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Vancouver: Maxime Crepeau (injured), Thomas Hasal (injured).

Los Angeles: Jonathan Dos Santos (injured), Danilo Acosta (injured).