Air Force-Wyoming game canceled due to Academy virus cases

Air Force’s scheduled game at Wyoming this Saturday has been canceled due to an “upward trend” of COVID-19 cases at the Air Force Academy, the Mountain West Conference announced Sunday.

The league said in a statement there was no plan to reschedule the game.

Air Force was slated to travel to Army this weekend before that game was postponed because of the virus. The service academies are trying to find a date to make up the contest.

“We are disappointed to lose a second consecutive game, but the health and safety of our cadets, staff and community is our No. 1 priority at the Academy,” said Nathan Pine, the director of athletics at Air Force. “We have seen continued increase in our COVID numbers within the football program and have again eclipsed our threshold for safe competition.

“We will pause football practices for now and work with our sports medicine staff to determine when it will be safe to restart again.”

Both Air Force and Wyoming are 1-2 overall this season.