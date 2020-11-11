‘Snacks’ time, finally? Best chance yet Damon Harrison makes Seahawks debut Sunday at Rams

It seems odd to reward a last-ranked unit that just got run over again.

But it’s finally “Snacks” time for the Seahawks defense.

Former All-Pro defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison is on track to make his long-awaited debut for Seattle (6-2) on Sunday against the Rams (5-3) outside Los Angeles.

The high-ankle sprain defensive tackle Bryan Mone got last week in the Seahawks’ loss at Buffalo is giving the 350-plus-pound Harrison the chance to get called up from the practice squad to play Sunday for the first time since December, at the end of his time with the Detroit Lions.

Media members who cover the Seahawks daily have gotten weary of asking when Harrison is finally going to play. So much so, coach Pete Carroll had to bring up the subject during his online Zoom press conference that lasted about 25 minutes Wednesday.

“I can’t believe we’re almost done with this and nobody has asked about ‘Snacks,’” Carroll said. “First time.

“Got a real chance to play this week, yeah, he does. This might be his coming out party, so trying to give him a little love there. I’m hoping he’s going to play this week. Look forward to getting him involved.”

Carroll’s been saying a variation of that for week. So the coach was asked jokingly if Harrison had a “real-er” chance of actually playing this weekend.

“Real-er? That’s a good word for a journalist,” Carroll said.

“You meal real-er chance to play? Yes, really good chance he’ll be out playing. I’m counting on it. Hopefully he has a good week and we put to together right and it’ll work out.”

Harrison signed Oct. 7. He spent weeks getting into football shape. Once he got there, late last month, Carroll said the last-ranked defense was waiting for the opportunity to git Harrison into the defensive-line rotation. Harrison has stayed on the practice game through each of the four games Seattle has had since he signed.

The coach has liked how Mone has fit with starting tackles Poona Ford and Jarran Reed, who had 2 1/2 sacks, two tackles for losses and three quarterback hits last week at Buffalo.

But now with Mone out, Harrison may be in as a mammoth run-stopper over the Rams center and for their running game Sunday.

Harrison has grown into a hybrid: part curiosity and part almost Seahawks urban legend, among fans and even his new teammates

Reed said way back on Oct. 23 he was excited to play next to the 31-year-old veteran who was an All-Pro with the New York Giants in 2016.

“He’s a very large person. Very large,” said Reed, who at 306 pound isn’t exactly tiny.

Asked to compare Harrison to anyone else he’s played with, Reed chuckled and said. “I don’t know.

“He’s very big.

“I can’t wait to get him on the field.”