Guardiola signs 2-year contract extension at Man City

The Associated Press

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola gives instructions to his players during the Champions League group C soccer match between Manchester City and Olympiacos at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Dave Thompson AP
MANCHESTER, England

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has signed a two-year contract extension, the English club said Thursday.

The new deal runs through the end of the 2022-23 season.

Guardiola is in his fifth season at City, longer than he stayed at Barcelona (four) and Bayern Munich (three).

“Pep’s contract extension is the natural next step in a journey which has evolved over many years," City chairman Khaldoon Mubarak said. “It is a product of the mutual trust and respect that exists between him and the entire club.”

