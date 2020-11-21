Lolo Jones returns to USA bobsled national team

Lolo Jones is back on the USA Bobsled women’s national team, the three-time Olympian making the 10-person roster announced Saturday night/

It’s the fifth bobsled national term berth for Jones, who competed for USA Track and Field at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2012 London Games, then pivoted to bobsled and made the team that competed at the 2014 Pyeongchang Games.

She qualified after two days of team-trial races at Mount Van Hoevenberg that ended Saturday.

Reigning world champion Kaillie Humphries already had clinched a berth on this season’s national team, as had Lauren Gibbs, who was in Humphries’ sled for last season’s world title. Elana Meyers Taylor, the three-time Olympian and three-time Olympic medalist who missed last season to have her first child, also made the team as a driver, as did Nicole Vogt.

The push athletes selected were Jones, Gibbs, Sylvia Hoffman, Emily Renna, Lake Kwaza, Colleen Fotsch and Nicole Brungardt.

What happens from here is somewhat uncertain. The USA Bobsled men’s national team is not expected to be picked until Dec. 15, and the women’s national team will return to Lake Placid after Thanksgiving for training and equipment testing.

The U.S. is not expected to compete on the World Cup circuit until at least January because of the coronavirus pandemic and travel concerns. World Cup racing started this weekend.