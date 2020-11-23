Nashville SC visits Toronto FC for first round of playoffs

Nashville SC (8-7-8, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto FC (13-5-5, second in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville SC visits Toronto FC in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Toronto FC is 11-5-4 against conference opponents. Toronto FC is 3-1-3 when it scores two goals.

Nashville SC is 6-4-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Nashville SC is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 98 shots on goal, averaging 4.3 per game.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alejandro Pozuelo leads Toronto FC with eight assists. Ayo Akinola has three goals over the past 10 games for Toronto FC.

Randall Leal has three goals and four assists for Nashville SC. Hany Mukhtar has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games for Nashville SC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toronto FC: 6-3-1, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.8 assists, 3.4 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Nashville SC: 5-2-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 1.1 assists, 4.4 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto FC: Justin Morrow (injured), Pablo Piatti (injured), Marky Delgado (injured), Alex Bono (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).

Nashville SC: Abu Danladi (injured), Dominique Badji (injured), Jack Maher (injured).