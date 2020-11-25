The Olympian Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Golladay, Amendola out again for Lions; Swift questionable

The Associated Press

DETROIT

Lions receivers Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola have been ruled out for Thursday's game against Houston.

Golladay and Amendola missed last weekend's loss at Carolina with hip injuries. Running back D'Andre Swift also missed that game because of a concussion. He's questionable for Thursday.

Rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah (shoulder) is also out for the Lions, along with defensive end Austin Bryant (thigh), cornerback Mike Ford (concussion) and defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (groin).

  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Noel leads UMass Lowell over San Francisco 76-68

November 25, 2020 5:12 PM

Sports

Grant carries Miami (Ohio) over North Dakota 81-67

November 25, 2020 5:06 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service