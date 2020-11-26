Rutgers looks to extend streak vs FDU

Fairleigh Dickinson (0-1) vs. Rutgers (1-0)

Rutgers Athletic Center, Piscataway, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Fairleigh Dickinson. In its last five wins against the Knights, Rutgers has won by an average of 22 points. Fairleigh Dickinson's last win in the series came on Nov. 26, 2013, a 73-72 victory.

DID YOU KNOW: Rutgers limited its 10 non-conference opponents to an average of just 58.2 points per game last season. The Scarlet Knights offense put up 72.2 points per contest on their way to an 8-2 record against non-Big Ten competition. Fairleigh Dickinson went 1-9 against non-conference programs last season.

