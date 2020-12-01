The Olympian Logo
Green III leads Bryant over New Hampshire 93-85

The Associated Press

DURHAM, N.H.

Michael Green III scored 23 points, tying his career high, Peter Kiss added 22 and Bryant topped New Hampshire 93-85 on Tuesday.

Charles Pride had 17 points and eight rebounds for Bryant (1-1). Hall Elisias added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Kiss grabbed nine rebounds.

Bryant made 20 of 26 free throws, the last eight in in the final 66 seconds to pull away.

K.J. McClurg had 18 points for the Wildcats (1-1). Nick Guadarrama added 16 points and 15 rebounds. Josh Hopkins had 14 points.

