The Olympian Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Cleveland lifts NC A&T past Charleston Southern 70-63

The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, S.C.

Fred Cleveland Jr. had 15 points off the bench to lift North Carolina A&T to a 70-63 win over Charleston Southern on Tuesday night.

Tyler Maye had 14 points for NC A&T (2-2). Tyrone Lyons added 12 points and three blocks, and Kameron Langley had 11 points, six assists and six steals.

Ja'Quavian Florence had 15 points for the Buccaneers (0-3). Melvin Edwards Jr. added 12 points and Malik Battle had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Johnson scores 14 to lead Dayton over Eastern Illinois 66-63

December 01, 2020 6:44 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service