Jack Aitken to drive for F1 team Williams at Sakhir GP

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 file photo Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain participates in a media conference prior to the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain. The Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. World champion Lewis Hamilton tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Sakhir Grand Prix this weekend, his Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team said Tuesday Dec. 1, 2020. (Mario Renzi, Pool via AP, File) AP

Jack Aitken will drive for Formula One team Williams alongside Nicholas Latifi in this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix.

The 25-year-old Aitken will take the place of regular driver George Russell. The team released Russell to drive for Mercedes in Bahrain because Lewis Hamilton is unable to race after testing positive for COVID-19.

Hamilton, a seven-time Formula One champion, was tested three times last week and returned a negative result each time, the last on Sunday afternoon at the Bahrain International Circuit.

But Hamilton woke up Monday morning with mild symptoms and was then informed that a contact prior to arrival in Bahrain had subsequently tested positive, Mercedes said Tuesday. This led to a subsequent test returning a positive result, and Hamilton said he has gone into self-isolation for 10 days.