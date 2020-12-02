The Olympian Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Vrankic leads Santa Clara over CS Bakersfield 53-47

The Associated Press

SANTA CRUZ, Calif.

Josip Vrankic registered 11 points as Santa Clara topped Cal State Bakersfield 53-47 on Wednesday night.

Keshawn Justice had seven rebounds for Santa Clara (4-0), which won its fourth consecutive game to open the season.

Jalen Williams, the Broncos’ second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 12 points per game, shot only 20 percent for the game (1 of 5).

Taze Moore had 8 points for the Roadrunners (0-1).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Shabazz scores 22 to lift San Francisco past Nevada 85-60

December 02, 2020 9:59 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service