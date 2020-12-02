The Olympian Logo
Baker leads UC Irvine past La Sierra University 104-54

The Associated Press

IRVINE, Calif.

Dawson Baker had 21 points as UC Irvine routed La Sierra University 104-54 on Wednesday night.

Collin Welp had 14 points for UC Irvine (1-2). Jeron Artest added 11 points. JC Butler had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Uriel Lejtman had 15 points for the Golden Eagles. Duane Darrett Jr. added 11 points. Kamien Cedarlind had six rebounds.

