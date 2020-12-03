NFL makes it official: Roger Goodell has reinstated Seahawks’ Josh Gordon from suspension

Josh Gordon is back.

NFL vice president of communications Brian McCarthy informed The News Tribune Thursday afternoon that commissioner Roger Goodell has “conditionally reinstated” the Seahawks’ wide receiver and former All-Pro from his seventh league drug suspension that began in Dec. 2019.

The league then issued a statement on Goodell’s decision.

“Gordon may begin COVID testing Friday, December 4 and may join the club on December 9, assuming negative tests,” Goodell’s statement said.

“Gordon will be permitted to attend team meetings and individual meetings with coaching staff. He may also engage in individual workouts and strength and conditioning, but may not practice, travel with the team or attend games.

“On Monday, December 21 following the club’s Week 15 game, Gordon will be permitted to participate in practice and be eligible to play in the team’s final two regular season games.”

The Seahawks signed back Gordon in September, on the presumption he would soon be able to play again.

Three months later, in time for Seattle’s playoff push, he finally can.

This spring Gordon had taken the next step to getting his career — and life — back on track after his latest suspension in December for substances of abuse and performance-enhancing drugs. He’d made it clear by expressing his love for the Seahawks in his short stint playing for them last season and then working out in the Seattle area all this past offseason that he felt he’d finally found a home in the Pacific Northwest.

The native Texan and former star for the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots had Seattle as his listed home on social media. His postings emphasized that he thinks he’s found a new home, with the city and with the Seahawks. They were his third team in the last three seasons in 2019.

Asked in December, days before the eighth suspension of his career, if he’d had any discussions with the Seahawks about being on their 2020 team, Gordon said: “That’s my hope.

“I think, optimistically, that’s anybody’s goal, any player’s goal, to try to find a place you can call home — in all aspects.

“The culture’s just different. I think it’s something that felt more like a fit, I guess, to me. It’s pretty natural. It’s pretty smooth.

“It’s just my pace, I guess.”

All offseason into training camp, coach Pete Carroll and the Seahawks remained open to Gordon coming back to the team.

“Josh did a really good job with us last year, he fit in really well,” Carroll said last month. “He was part of this team, by the way we opened and embraced his coming to us, but also by the way he attacked it.

“So we are very open to that thought and we’ll see what happens.”

They’ve been waiting on Goodell to rule on the 29-year-old former All-Pro’s reinstatement request.

Signs in September were that will become official soon. The Seahawks would not be re-signing a player they can’t play.

Now, they have a former All-Pro wide receiver to add to their playoff push.