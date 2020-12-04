The Olympian Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Berhow, Carter lead Northern Iowa past St. Ambrose 98-53

The Associated Press

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa

Trae Berhow scored 19 points as Northern Iowa easily beat St. Ambrose 98-53 on Friday night.

Noah Carter added 17 points while Bowen Born chipped in 16 for Northern Iowa (1-3). James Betz had 14 points. Berhow shot 4 for 6 from beyond the arc and grabbed six rebounds.

John Kerr had 10 rebounds for the Fighting Bees.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Hurt’s six 3-pointers help No. 6 Duke rout Bellarmine 76-54

December 04, 2020 10:10 PM

Sports

Hauser lifts No. 15 Virginia past Kent State in OT, 71-64

December 04, 2020 6:24 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service