Berhow, Carter lead Northern Iowa past St. Ambrose 98-53
Trae Berhow scored 19 points as Northern Iowa easily beat St. Ambrose 98-53 on Friday night.
Noah Carter added 17 points while Bowen Born chipped in 16 for Northern Iowa (1-3). James Betz had 14 points. Berhow shot 4 for 6 from beyond the arc and grabbed six rebounds.
John Kerr had 10 rebounds for the Fighting Bees.
