UW Huskies’ comeback falls short in 31-26 loss to Stanford

Stanford’s Brycen Tremayne makes a catch over Washington Huskies’ Keith Taylor in the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a PAC-12 football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.
Stanford's Brycen Tremayne makes a catch over Washington Huskies' Keith Taylor in the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a PAC-12 football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Joshua Bessex jbessex@thenewstribune.com
SEATTLE —

Washington ran out of magic — and time.

Saturday’s 31-26 loss Stanford felt familiar, so familiar that it all seemed scripted. Like watching a movie when you already know the ending.

Even the deficit was the same. Down 21 points at halftime against Utah last week, the Huskies didn’t allow a point in the second half as they scored 24 straight. But the comeback fell short this time. The Huskies tripped right before the finish line. Instead of charging back from a 24-3 deficit, UW dropped its first game of the season.

For much of the second half, it seemed like the Huskies were going to do it again. They opened the third quarter with a touchdown, just like they did against Utah. A one-handed, highlight reel catch by receiver Ty Jones set up a 6-yard touchdown run from tailback Sean McGrew.

But then Stanford did something the Utes couldn’t: responded. The Cardinal drove 69 yards on seven plays. On 3rd-and-8, quarterback Davis Mills found Brycen Tremayne for a 33-yard reception that was reviewed and confirmed. Mills then hit tight end Scooter Harrington with a 3-yard touchdown pass.

UW kept trying to claw back. A 1-yard quarterback sneak from Dylan Morris cut the lead to 31-16 with 2:33 left in the third quarter, but the drive took more than 6 minutes and Stanford blocked the extra point.

The Huskies defense came up with a much-needed and rare third-down stop — Stanford converted 10-of-13 third downs — which gave the offense the ball at their 8-yard line. Morris guided UW down the field, competing a 25-yard pass to freshman receiver Rome Odunze and a 42-yard pass to tight end Cade Otton along the way. When McGrew sold on a 2-yard run, UW had pulled within 31-23 with 11:03 remaining.

And then the Huskies’ defense did it again. Cornerback Trent McDuffie forced a fumble and inside linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio scooped it up for a 39-yard return to the Stanford 10-yard line.

UW’s offense couldn’t take advantage. After a holding penalty wiped out a touchdown, another holding penalty pushed the Huskies back to the Stanford 29-yard line. They had to settle for a 45-yard field goal from Henry that cut Stanford’s lead to 31-26 with 7:54 left.

UW needed a stop. Instead, the Cardinal’s success on third down continued. They converted on 3rd-and-10. They converted on 3rd-and-11. When they didn’t convert on 3rd-and-4, they converted on 4th-and-1 to run out the clock.

The slow start didn’t com with an escape hatch this time, and the Huskies couldn’t overcome a first half where every Stanford possession ended with points. Now instead of heading to Oregon next Saturday defeated, UW will be scrambling to solve its first-half woes — and maybe play a game that doesn’t need so much magic.

This story will be updated.

Lauren Kirschman
Lauren Kirschman is the UW Huskies beat writer for The News Tribune. She previously covered the Pittsburgh Steelers for PennLive.com. A Pennsylvania native and a University of Pittsburgh graduate, she also covered college athletics for the Beaver County Times from 2012-2016.
