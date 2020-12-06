Tyler Lockett leaves Seahawks-Giants game, evaluated for possible concussion--then returns

Teammates surround Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett (16) on the field after he was injured during a catch in the first quarter of a game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. joshua.bessex@thenewstribune.com

Tyler Lockett had three early catches against the New York Giants.

The third one knocked him from the game. Briefly.

Seattle’s veteran wide receiver dropped his head while catching a low throw from Russell Wilson 5 minutes into the team’s home game Sunday. The top and back of Lockett’s head banged directly into the top of the kneecap of Giants linebacker Devante Downs. That blow sent Lockett straight into turf after the tackle, face-down.

A trainer and Seahawks doctor rushed out to Lockett, who stayed down for about a minute. When he got out he walked somewhat unsteadily to the sideline with the help of a trainer. The trainer and doctor escorted Lockett into the blue observation tent behind the Seahawks’ bench.

The Seahawks announced Lockett was being evaluated for a concussion and that his return was questionable.

Lockett remained in the tent through the quick end to the Seahawks’ second offensive possession of the game, which ended in Michael Dickson’s first punt Sunday, and while Seattle’s defense played its second series.

The Seahawks led 3-0 when Lockett got hurt with just under 10 minutes left in the first quarter.

When Quandre Diggs took a pass from New York’s Colt McCoy tipped by Seattle’s Ryan Neal for an interception later in the first quarter, Lockett popped off the bench and put his helmet on as if he was about to re-enter the game. But the Seahawks’ staff kept him on the sideline. David Moore and DK Metcalf were the wide receivers to begin the third offensive drive.

Lockett missed one more possession. Then, with 8:44 left in the second quarter and the Seahawks still leading 3-0, Lockett walked in off the sideline into the huddle during a change of possession and television timeout. He looked back at his sideline as he re-entered, as if wondering if he’d be called back. He was not and resumed playing. He missed eight offensive plays.

Lockett had three catches on four targets for 36 yards. He got whacked after making a 24-yard catch down the right sideline on a pass from Wilson during the opening possession. He popped right up from that hit, on the play that set up Jason Myers’ 31-yard field to open the scoring.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER