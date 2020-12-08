The Olympian Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Late basket by Cole leads St. John’s past Rider

The Associated Press

NEW YORK

Vince Cole scored 26 points and Julian Champagnie had 18 points and 10 rebounds to help St. John's beat Rider 82-79 on Tuesday night.

Marcellus Earlington added 16 points and Posh Alexander had eight assists for St. John's (5-1).

Rodney Henderson Jr. had 20 points for the Broncs (0-2). Dwight Murray Jr. added 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Allen Powell had 17 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Blair scores 22 to carry Georgetown over Coppin State 80-48

December 08, 2020 6:36 PM

Sports

Mount St Mary’s beats St Francis (Pa) 75-57

December 08, 2020 6:34 PM

Sports

Louisiana-Lafayette tops LSU-Alexandria 90-75

December 08, 2020 6:32 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service