Kuhse scores 24 to lead Saint Mary’s (Cal) past UTEP 73-61

MORAGA, Calif.

Tommy Kuhse had a career-high 24 points as Saint Mary’s beat UTEP 73-61 on Tuesday night.

Matthias Tass had 14 points for Saint Mary’s (5-1), which won its fifth consecutive game. Alex Ducas added 11 points. Kyle Bowen had seven rebounds.

Souley Boum had 21 points for the Miners (2-1). Bryson Williams added 17 points and eight rebounds.

