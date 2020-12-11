UCLA holds off Marquette 69-60 to win 5th in a row

UCLA guard Johnny Juzang, left, fouls Marquette guard Koby McEwen (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) AP

Jaime Jaquez Jr. tied his career high with 18 points despite four fouls and UCLA held off Marquette 69-60 on Friday night for the Bruins’ fifth straight win.

Jules Bernard added 15 points off the bench for the Bruins (5-1) in the teams’ first meeting since 1964, when Gail Goodrich scored 21 points in their nine-point victory.

D.J. Carton scored 18 points and Dawson Garcia added 12 for the foul-plagued Golden Eagles (4-2).

The Bruins ran off seven points in a row, making 5 of 6 free throws, to take a 63-56 lead.

Neither team led by double digits in the game. The second half was a back-and-forth affair, with UCLA outscoring the Eagles 33-26.

UCLA's defense forced Marquette into 18 turnovers in the game and pressured the Eagles' shooters. Jamal Cain tossed up an airball as the shot clock expired on one possession. UCLA's Chris Smith and Jalen Hill came up with big blocks in the final two minutes with the Bruins clinging to a small lead.

Marquette had won four of five coming in, including an upset of then-No. 4 Wisconsin. But the Eagles were held to just two field goals over the final seven minutes of their first road game of the season.

Koby McEwen clanked a 3-pointer off the rim and Garcia's 3-point attempt rimmed out in the closing seconds.

The Eagles opened the game with an 18-11 run, including seven by Carton, during which they built their largest lead of eight points.

The Bruins answered with seven straight points that launched a 25-16 spurt and put them ahead 36-34 at the break. During UCLA's scoring run, Theo John and Justin Lewis each picked up their third fouls for Marquette.

BIG PICTURE

Marquette: After playing their first five games at home, the Eagles are getting a taste of the road. Besides the usual rigors, they're facing extra precautions while trying to stay safe from COVID-19.

UCLA: Playing their second quality nonconference game, the Bruins gave themselves a big confidence boost with the victory. A loss to San Diego State in their season opener helped knock them Bruins out of the Top 25.

UP NEXT

Marquette: The Eagles head directly to Omaha for their Big East opener at Creighton on Monday.

UCLA: Hosts Long Beach State on Tuesday in a game that had been postponed last month.