Chaplin leads South Florida past Wofford on late shot

The Associated Press

ATLANTA

Jamir Chaplin tipped in a miss with 18 seconds remaining to lead South Florida to a 58-56 win over Wofford on Saturday.

Tray Hollowell missed a 3-pointer at the other end.

David Collins tallied 13 points and 11 rebounds and Alexis Yetna had 11 points for South Florida (4-2). Chaplin added eight rebounds.

Hollowell scored a career-high 21 points for the Terriers (2-2). Storm Murphy added 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

UAB claims Conference USA's West for 3rd straight season

December 12, 2020 3:05 PM
