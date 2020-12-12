The Olympian Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Oral Roberts tops Southwestern Christian 111-58

The Associated Press

TULSA, Okla.

Justin Lovvorn had 15 points off the bench on 5-of-7 3-point shooting to carry Oral Roberts to a 111-58 win over Southwestern Christian on Saturday.

Lovvorn shot 5 for 7 on 3-pointers and the Golden Eagles were 19 of 40 behind the arc.

DeShang Weaver had 14 points for Oral Roberts (2-3). D’Mauria Jones added 13 points. Nate Clover III had 11 points.

Luiz Machado Jr. had 21 points for the Eagles, who played the game as an exhibition. Ron Washington added 10 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Maldonado scores 30 to lift Wyoming over Utah Valley 93-88

December 12, 2020 3:38 PM

Sports

Perry scores 14 to carry CS Bakersfield past Idaho 76-66

December 12, 2020 3:36 PM

Sports

Louisville overcomes slow start, pummels Wake Forest 45-21

December 12, 2020 3:36 PM

Sports

Roddy leads Colorado St. over Colorado State-Pueblo 89-77

December 12, 2020 3:34 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service