Duarte, Williams help Oregon hold off Washington, 74-71

Washington's Quade Green brings the ball up against Oregon during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) AP

Chris Duarte and Eugene Omoruyi scored 14 points apiece, Eric Williams Jr. added 14, and Oregon held on to beat rival Washington 74-71 on Saturday night.

N'Faly Dante had 12 points and a career-high 10 rebounds — the 6-foot-11 sophomore from Mali's first double-double — for Oregon (4-1, 1-0 Pac-12).

Quade Green scored 15 of his career-best 26 points in the second half as Washington (1-4, 0-2) erased most of a 15-point deficit. RaeQuan Battle added 19 points, hitting 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

LJ Figueroa converted a three-point play to give Oregon a 15-point lead, its biggest of the game, with 16 minutes left.

Green scored Washington's first six points in an 8-2 run that trimmed its deficit to 69-68 with 1:40 to play but Williams hit an open 3-pointer from the left corner 24 seconds later. Battle converted a three-point play to make it 72-71 with 58 seconds remaining and the Huskies got a stop on the other end, but lost the ball out of bound and then fouled Chris Duarte who made 1 of 2 from the free-throw line and Washington called a timeout with 7.9 seconds left. Green missed a deep 3-point shot about four seconds later and Dante made 1-of-2 free throws to cap the scoring.

The Ducks rallied from a 16-point deficit in Seattle to beat Washington 64-61 in overtime on a last-second 3-pointer in the last meeting between the teams last January.

Oregon has won four in a row against the Huskies.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25