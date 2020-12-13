Austin Peay takes on McKendree

McKendree vs. Austin Peay (3-2)

Winfield Dunn Center, Clarksville, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Austin Peay Governors will be taking on the Bearcats of NAIA school McKendree. Austin Peay lost 87-57 to Murray State in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Terry Taylor has averaged 18.8 points and 11.8 rebounds this year for Austin Peay. Complementing Taylor is Mike Peake, who is averaging 9.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.TERRIFIC TERRY: Taylor has connected on 22.2 percent of the nine 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 2 for 9 over his last five games. He's also made 75 percent of his free throws this season.

A YEAR AGO: Austin Peay scored 80 and came away with a 19-point win over McKendree when these two teams faced off during the 2019-20 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Austin Peay went 4-7 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Governors put up 72.2 points per matchup across those 11 games.

