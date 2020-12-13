Central Ark. hopes to end skid vs Ole Miss

Central Arkansas (0-4) vs. Mississippi (2-0)

The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas looks to end its four-game losing streak as it battles Mississippi. Central Arkansas is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. Mississippi is coming off a 78-58 win at home over UNC Wilmington in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Mississippi's Devontae Shuler, Romello White and Khadim Sy have combined to account for 52 percent of all Rebels scoring this season.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: DeAndre Jones has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Central Arkansas field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Central Arkansas has scored 72.8 points per game and allowed 89.8 over its four-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: The Mississippi defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 32.2 percent of all possessions, which is the fifth-highest rate in the country. The Central Arkansas offense has turned the ball over on 27.7 percent of its possessions (ranked 315th among Division I teams).

