Hunter lifts UNC-Greensboro past Norfolk St. 64-47

The Associated Press

GREENSBORO, N.C.

Kaleb Hunter tallied 16 points and 10 rebounds to carry UNC Greensboro to a 64-47 win over Norfolk State on Sunday.

Isaiah Miller had 17 points and six rebounds for UNC Greensboro (2-3). Khyre Thompson added 12 points. Hayden Koval had four blocks.

J.J. Matthews had 14 points for Norfolk State (3-2). Devante Carter added 14 points and 12 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

