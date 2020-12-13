Hunter lifts UNC-Greensboro past Norfolk St. 64-47

Kaleb Hunter tallied 16 points and 10 rebounds to carry UNC Greensboro to a 64-47 win over Norfolk State on Sunday.

Isaiah Miller had 17 points and six rebounds for UNC Greensboro (2-3). Khyre Thompson added 12 points. Hayden Koval had four blocks.

J.J. Matthews had 14 points for Norfolk State (3-2). Devante Carter added 14 points and 12 rebounds.

___

