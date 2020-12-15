The Olympian Logo
St Francis (NY) tops Central Connecticut 91-86

The Associated Press

NEW BRITAIN, Conn.

Travis Atson had a career-high 21 points as St. Francis (N.Y.) narrowly beat Central Connecticut 91-86 on Tuesday.

Chauncey Hawkins had 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for St. Francis (2-1, 2-1 Northeast Conference). Rob Higgins added 18 points and five steals, and David Muenkat had 12 points.

Tre Mitchell had 17 points for the Blue Devils (1-5, 1-2). Greg Outlaw added 16 points and Karrington Wallace had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

