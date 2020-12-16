App State takes on Greensboro

Greensboro vs. Appalachian State (4-2)

Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Appalachian State Mountaineers will be taking on the Pride of Division III Greensboro. Appalachian State lost 79-38 to Tennessee in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Appalachian State's Kendall Lewis, Michael Almonacy and James Lewis Jr. have combined to account for 36 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 39 percent of all Mountaineers points over the last five games.MIGHTY MATTHEW: Matthew Brown has connected on 33.3 percent of the six 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 6 over the last three games. He's also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Appalachian State went 4-5 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last year. The Mountaineers put up 64.3 points per matchup across those nine games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25