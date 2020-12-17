Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

Air Force (2-2, 0-0) vs. Nevada (5-2, 0-0)

Lawlor Events Center, Reno, Nevada; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over Air Force. In its last nine wins against the Falcons, Nevada has won by an average of 17 points. Air Force's last win in the series came on Feb. 25, 2015, a 75-70 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Air Force's Chris Joyce, Keaton Van Soelen and A.J. Walker have combined to account for 62 percent of all Falcons scoring this season.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Grant Sherfield has had his hand in 47 percent of all Nevada field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 21 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Nevada is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 72 points or fewer. The Wolf Pack are 0-2 when opponents score more than 72 points.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Falcons have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Wolf Pack. Nevada has 47 assists on 87 field goals (54 percent) across its past three games while Air Force has assists on 30 of 54 field goals (55.6 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: Air Force has scored 52.3 points and allowed 62.7 points over its last three games. Nevada has averaged 80.7 points while giving up 74.3 over its last three.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25