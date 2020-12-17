The Olympian Logo
Sports

CCU faces Alice Lloyd College

The Associated Press

CONWAY, S.C.

Alice Lloyd College vs. Coastal Carolina (4-1)

HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will be taking on the Eagles of NAIA program Alice Lloyd College. Coastal Carolina lost 88-77 at Wofford in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: DeVante' Jones has averaged 19.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.2 steals this year for Coastal Carolina. Complementing Jones is Essam Mostafa, who is averaging 16 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.DEEP-THREAT DEVANTE': Through five games, Coastal Carolina's DeVante' Jones has connected on 37.5 percent of the 32 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also shooting 80 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Coastal Carolina went 5-4 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last year. The Chanticleers put up 78.9 points per matchup across those nine games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

