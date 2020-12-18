The Olympian Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

UCSB pays visit to Pepperdine

The Associated Press

MALIBU, Calif.

UC Santa Barbara (3-1) vs. Pepperdine (4-3)

Firestone Fieldhouse, Malibu, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine plays UC Santa Barbara in a non-conference matchup. UC Santa Barbara fell 81-76 at Loyola Marymount on Saturday. Pepperdine is coming off a 91-68 win at home over Concordia University (CA) on Wednesday.

STEPPING UP: Pepperdine's Colbey Ross has averaged 20.1 points, four rebounds and 7.9 assists while Kessler Edwards has put up 20.4 points and 6.9 rebounds. For the Gauchos, JaQuori McLaughlin has averaged 16.3 points and 5.3 assists while Miles Norris has put up 10.8 points and 6.5 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Ross has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Pepperdine field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 17 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Gauchos have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Waves. Pepperdine has 58 assists on 90 field goals (64.4 percent) over its past three outings while UC Santa Barbara has assists on 67 of 98 field goals (68.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Pepperdine is ranked second among WCC teams with an average of 83.9 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

College Sports

Gene Frenette: How 2009 Alabama win over Florida launched the Saban dynasty

Football

Omar Kelly: How do Dolphins fans get past the trauma caused by the Patriots?

Football

Mike Sielski: Eagles are playing Alshon Jeffery ahead of Travis Fulgham. Maybe there’s a legitimate reason.

Sports

UEFA cancels next year’s Under-17 European tournaments

December 18, 2020 2:08 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service