Pridgen leads UNC-Wilmington past Norfolk St. 80-72

The Associated Press

NORFOLK, Va.

Joe Pridgen had 19 points and 10 rebounds as UNC-Wilmington defeated Norfolk State 80-72 on Friday. Jake Boggs and Ty Gadsden added 18 points each for the Seahawks. Boggs also had seven rebounds.

John Bowen had 10 points and three blocks for UNC Wilmington (4-3).

J.J. Matthews scored a career-high 24 points for the Spartans (3-3). Devante Carter added 16 points. Kashaun Hicks had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

