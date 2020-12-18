Nuggets start season at home against the Kings

Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets host the Sacramento Kings in the season opener.

Denver finished 46-27 overall and 26-11 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Nuggets gave up 109.2 points per game while committing 20.3 fouls last season.

Sacramento went 31-41 overall and 23-23 in Western Conference play during the 2019-20 season. The Kings shot 46.2% from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Nuggets: None listed.

Kings: None listed.