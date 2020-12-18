No. 6 Arizona stays unbeaten with 62-59 win over Colorado

Aari McDonald overcame poor shooting in the first half with 8-for-8 sniping from the line in the fourth quarter and finished with 24 points as No. 6 Arizona rallied to beat Colorado 62-59 on Friday night.

The Wildcats (5-0, 4-0 Pac-12) shot just 34 and trailed by as many as 12 points late in the third quarter before opening the final period with a 13-2 run and taking a 55-53 lead.

Colorado (3-4, 1-3) missed its first 13 shots of the final quarter and made only 3 of 10 free throws. Peanut Tuitele’s layup was the Buffaloes’ first field goal of the period, coming with 1:10 remaining and giving the Buffs their final lead at 56-55.

McDonald made six straight free throws in the final 1:01 to seal the win. The victory avenged the then-No. 11 Wildcats’ 50-38 loss to CU in the last meeting on Feb. 23.

McDonald scored just three points in the first half on 1-of-7 shooting as Colorado built a 27-20 halftime edge.

Colorado used a 14-2 run in the third quarter to open up a double-digit lead.

McDonald, a 5-foot-6 guard, also had eight rebounds, and Cate Reese added 10 points.

Jaylyn Sherrod, Frida Formann and Mya Hollingshed had 11 points apiece to lead Colorado.

UP NEXT

Arizona: Travels to Salt Lake City to take on Utah on Sunday.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Colorado: Hosts Arizona State on Sunday.