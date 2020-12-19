Edwards, Howard lead No. 9 Kentucky past Wofford 98-37

Dre’una Edwards scored 19 points, Rhyne Howard added 18 and No. 9 Kentucky held Wofford to 28% shooting while running away to a 98-37 rout on Saturday.

The Wildcats (7-1) shot 51% in rolling to their largest victory margin this season. They led led 48-11 at halftime before stretching it to 74-16 in the third and extending the margin over 60 in the fourth.

Edwards made 8 of 10 from the field and had eight rebounds while Howard was 7 of 12 with four 3-pointers. Chasity Patterson added 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting, while Olivia Owens had 10 points and nine boards.

Kentucky also dominated the boards 45-29 and the paint 56-18 in bouncing back from Wednesday's 86-82 loss at No. 24 DePaul.

Lilly Hatton and Jackie Carman each had seven points for the Terriers (3-3), who missed their first 11 attempts in a 1-of-15 first quarter that dug a 21-5 hole.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kentucky bounced back impressively from its first loss, though it remains to be seen if it will keep the Wildcats in the top 10.

BIG PICTURE

Wofford had plenty of looks early on but little fell for the Terriers as they were out of contention after one quarter. They actually shot 63% in the third period (5 of 8) to break 20 points, but generally were outmatched by Kentucky’s size, quickness and better shooting. They finished 3 of 15 from long range.

Kentucky’s biggest focus after letting DePaul off the hook on Wednesday was finishing, which the Wildcats did in grand style. It took a little while to get going and there was no stopping them once that happened.

UP NEXT

Wofford returns home to host Erskine on Jan. 2 in its final non-conference game before SoCon play.

Kentucky hosts Arkansas in Dec. 31 in its Southeastern Conference opener.