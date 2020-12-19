Greene, Policelli carry Stony Brook past Binghamton 73-59

The Olympian Logo
VESTAL, N.Y.

Tykei Greene had 15 points as Stony Brook beat Binghamton 73-59 on Saturday. Frankie Policelli added 15 points for the Seawolves, and Jaden Sayles chipped in 12 points.

The game marked the first America East Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Juan Felix Rodriguez had six rebounds for Stony Brook (3-4, 1-0 America East Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak.

Tyler Bertram had 12 points for the Bearcats (0-4, 0-1), who have now lost four games in a row to start the season. Christian Hinckson added nine rebounds.

Stony Brook matches up against Binghamton on the road on Sunday. Binghamton looks for its first win against Stony Brook at home on Sunday.

