Elmore, Wright lead High Point past William & Mary 71-49

The Associated Press

WILLIAMSBURG, Va.

Lydell Elmore and John-Michael Wright each scored 14 points as High Point easily beat William & Mary 71-49 on Saturday.

Bryson Childress chipped in 12 points and Ahmil Flowers had 10 points and seven rebounds for High Point (2-4).

Luke Loewe had 13 points for the Tribe (2-2). Yuri Covington added 10 points. Quinn Blair had 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
