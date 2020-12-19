The Olympian Logo
White leads Texas A&M-CC past Our Lady of the Lake 99-72

The Associated Press

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas

Jalen White had 24 points plus 10 rebounds and Perry Francois added 22 points and nine boards as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi romped past Our Lady of the Lake 99-72 on Saturday.

Nolan Bertain had 14 points for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (2-6), which snapped its six-game losing streak. Peyton Smith added 11 points.

Ethan White had 13 points for the Saints. Quenton Coleman added 12 points and Ruben Monzon had 11 points.

