Horvath carries UMBC over Albany (NY) 65-64

ALBANY, N.Y.

Brandon Horvath posted 18 points and seven rebounds as Maryland-Baltimore County narrowly beat Albany 65-64 on Saturday in the first America East Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

R.J. Eytle-Rock added 14 points and six assists for the Retrievers (5-1), and Darnell Rogers chipped in 14 points. Daniel Akin had nine rebounds.

Antonio Rizzuto had 14 points for the Great Danes (0-1). Cameron Healy added 13 points and CJ Kelly had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

