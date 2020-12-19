Jaguars could be without punter at Ravens because of illness

Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Chase McLaughlin, right, reacts with teammate Logan Cooke (9) after missing a field goal in the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) AP

The Jacksonville Jaguars might not have a punter at Baltimore on Sunday.

Logan Cooke didn't make the trip Saturday evening because of an undisclosed illness, was added to the injury report and listed as questionable for the game. Cooke would need to get healthy and then get to Baltimore on a private jet Sunday morning to make the 1 p.m. kickoff.

It's unclear what the Jaguars (1-12) would do if Cooke doesn't play. Because they don't have a backup punter on the practice squad, placekicker Aldrick Rosas likely would handle all the team's kicking duties. Either quarterback Gardner Minshew, backup Mike Glennon or receiver Chris Conley would then serve as Rosas' holder on extra points and field goals.