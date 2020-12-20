Jasper, Charleston visit Ga. State

College of Charleston (2-4) vs. Georgia State (5-1)

GSU Sports Arena, Atlanta; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Zep Jasper and College of Charleston will take on Justin Roberts and Georgia State. Jasper is averaging 15.4 points over the last five games. Roberts is averaging 13.4 points and 5.6 assists over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Georgia State's Eliel Nsoseme, Kane Williams and Corey Allen have combined to score 44 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 42 percent of all Panthers scoring over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JASPER: Jasper has connected on 33.3 percent of the 36 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 11 of 33 over the last five games. He's also converted 93.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Georgia State has scored 105 points per game and allowed 66 over a three-game home winning streak.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Panthers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cougars. Georgia State has 71 assists on 110 field goals (64.5 percent) over its past three games while College of Charleston has assists on 37 of 77 field goals (48.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Georgia State offense has recorded a turnover on only 12.6 percent of its possessions, which is the fourth-lowest rate in the country. The College of Charleston defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 272nd among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25