N. Arizona hopes to end skid vs Texas State

Northern Arizona (0-4) vs. Texas State (5-3)

Magness Arena, Denver; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona looks to end its four-game losing streak as it battles Texas State. Northern Arizona is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. Texas State is coming off a 70-68 win at Denver in its most recent game.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Mason Harrell, Isiah Small and Shelby Adams have collectively scored 43 percent of Texas State's points this season and 45 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Northern Arizona, Luke Avdalovic, Jay Green and Nik Mains have combined to score 41 percent of the team's points this season.SHELTON CAN SHOOT: Cameron Shelton has connected on 26.7 percent of the 15 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 3 for 11 over his last three games. He's also made 69.7 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Lumberjacks have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Bobcats. Texas State has an assist on 33 of 69 field goals (47.8 percent) across its past three games while Northern Arizona has assists on 28 of 55 field goals (50.9 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Texas State has held opposing teams to 62.9 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Sun Belt teams.

