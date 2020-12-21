Georgia St. tops Coll. Of Charleston 72-55

Justin Roberts and Corey Allen scored 20 points apiece as Georgia State got past College of Charleston 72-55 on Monday night.

Eliel Nsoseme had 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Georgia State (6-1), which won its fourth consecutive game. Kane Williams added seven assists. Allen also had six rebounds.

Payton Willis had 15 points for the Cougars (2-5). Brenden Tucker added 11 points. Zep Jasper had six rebounds.

