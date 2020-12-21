The Olympian Logo
Sam Houston St. holds off Texas Rio Grande Valley 69-66

The Associated Press

EDINBURG, Texas

Zach Nutall scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Sam Houston State held on to beat Texas Rio Grande Valley 69-66 on Monday night.

Demarkus Lampley added 10 points and seven rebounds for the Bearkats, securing the win when he rebounded a missed 3-pointer by Texas Rio Grande Valley's Connor Raines as time was running out.

Nutall's double-digit scoring streak reached 24 games. Manny Crump chipped in 9 points for Sam Houston State (5-5), Terryonte Thomas scored eight points with six rebounds as the Bearkats snapped a four-game road losing streak.

Sam Houston State dominated the first half and led 42-25 at the break. Texas Rio Grande Valley mounted a charge in the second half, scoring 41 but coming up just short, closing to 67-66 on a LaQuann Butler drive with 15 seconds left.

Nutall made two free throws at the 13-second mark, but the Bearkats’ 27 second-half points were a season low.

Sean Rhea scored a career-high 25 points and had 11 rebounds for the Vaqueros (5-3). Quinton Johnson II added 10 points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

