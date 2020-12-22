Boise State looks for home win vs NM

New Mexico (3-1, 0-1) vs. Boise State (5-1, 1-0)

ExtraMile Arena, Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State looks for its fourth straight win over New Mexico at ExtraMile Arena. The last victory for the Lobos at Boise State was an 81-70 win on Jan. 17, 2017.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Makuach Maluach is averaging 17 points and 8.3 rebounds to lead the charge for the Lobos. Rod Brown is also a primary contributor, producing 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Broncos have been led by RayJ Dennis, who is averaging 14.3 points, 4.3 assists and 2.2 steals.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Dennis has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Boise State field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Boise State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 77.7 points while giving up 53.7.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Broncos have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Lobos. Boise State has 47 assists on 82 field goals (57.3 percent) over its previous three contests while New Mexico has assists on 45 of 97 field goals (46.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 47.8 percent. The Lobos have averaged 19 offensive boards per game.

