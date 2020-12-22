Thomas carries Sacred Heart over Wagner 86-85 in 2OT

Aaron Clarke made a free throw with three seconds left and Tyler Thomas had a career-high 27 points as Sacred Heart edged Wagner 86-85 in double overtime on Tuesday, a night have losing by 28 points to the Pioneers.

Elijah Ford made two free throws to tie the game with 30 seconds to play but fouled Clarke as he drove for the potential winning basket. Ford rebounded Clarke's missed free throw but his attempt at a game-winning 3-pointer was off the mark.

Alex Watson's 3-pointer with nine seconds left in the first overtime tied the game at 75 and Ford missed a jumper as time ran out.

Ford sent the game into overtime with a layup with four seconds left in regulation and Clarke missed a game-winning 3 as time ran out.

Matas Spokas had 18 points and seven rebounds for Sacred Heart (2-3, 2-2 Northeast Conference). Mike Sixsmith added 13 points. Clarke had 10 points.

Ford tied a career high with 29 points for the Seahawks (1-4, 1-3). Alex Morales added 20 points and nine rebounds. DeLonnie Hunt had 12 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25