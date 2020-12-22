Bueckers leads No. 3 UConn past Villanova

Villanova forward Maddy Siegrist (20) shoots next to Connecticut guard Evina Westbrook (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson) AP

Paige Bueckers and Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 19 points apiece to lead UConn to a 90-52 victory over Villanova on Tuesday night.

Christyn Williams added 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Huskies (5-0, 4-0 Big East), who are returning to the Big East this season after playing in the American Athletic Conference for the last seven seasons. The Huskies are the lone remaining undefeated team in the conference.

Sarah Mortensen scored 17 points and Maddy Siegrist added 15 for Villanova (7-1, 2-1).

The Huskies, who last played Villanova on Jan. 29, 2013, had gotten little resistance in their first four games, winning by an average of 40.8 points.

The Wildcats, though, played UConn tight through much of the first half before the Huskies separated themselves late in the period. Mortensen’s 3-pointer trimmed UConn’s lead to 32-29 with 3 ½ minutes left, but the Huskies scored the final 10 points before the break to enter halftime ahead 42-29. The Huskies had switched to a zone defense late in the half which stymied Villanova.

Bueckers, UConn’s leading scorer and the reigning Big East freshman of the week, scored the final seven points of the half.

UConn pulled away early in the second half, and the lead was 54-43 when Williams finished a drive from close range after a pretty spin move set up the easy bucket.

And the Huskies kept going from there.

The loss was the first for Denise Dillon, who replaced longtime Villanova coach Harry Perretta this season. Dillon matched Perretta’s school record for wins to start a season at seven; Perretta, who retired after last season, lost to Scranton in his eighth game during the 1978-79 season.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: The Huskies are right where they are used to being -- and were expected to be upon their return -- in the Big East. UConn won 19 regular-season league titles and 18 tournament championships while competing in the Big East from 1982-2013. And the Huskies, the preseason favorite to win the league, are right on track to add to that list.

Villanova: The Wildcats will look to bounce back and continue the good feeling from the strong start under Dillon with four scheduled Big East games, against Georgetown, Seton Hall, Marquette and Providence, before a rematch at UConn on Jan. 16.

FAMILIAR FOE

Villanova sophomore guard Kenzie Gardler is the granddaughter of the late Bud Gardler, who was Auriemma’s high school coach at Bishop Kenrick in nearby Norristown. Her aunt, Meghan, played at UConn for Auriemma.

APPROACHING PAT

The victory improved Auriemma to 1,096-142 in 36 seasons. The 11-time national champion coach is two victories from tying legendary Tennessee coach Pat Summitt. Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer, with 1,101 career wins, is the all-time winningest Division I women’s basketball coach.

UP NEXT

UConn: The Huskies have a week off before their next scheduled game, Dec. 30 at Marquette.

Villanova: After 10 days off, the Wildcats are scheduled to host Georgetown on Jan. 2.