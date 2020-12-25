Sports
Broussard, Jefferson headline AP All-Pac-12 football team
Colorado's Jarek Broussard ran for 301 yards in one game and averaged more than six yards per carry. Oregon State's Jermar Jefferson averaged more than 145 yards per game and scored seven touchdowns.
The two dynamic running backs may not have been able to play a full season due to the coronavirus pandemic, but certainly made the most of their limited touches.
Broussard and Jefferson were voted co-offensive players of the year by a media panel in The Associated Press All-Pac-12 team released Friday.
Southern California safety Talanoa Hufanga was named defensive player of the year, Colorado's Karl Dorrell was coach of the year and Utah freshman running back Ty Jordan was newcomer of the year.
Broussard missed his entire freshman season in 2019 due to a knee injury, but was clearly healthy for the truncated 2020 season. The sophomore from Dallas was named Pac-12 offensive player of the week three times and finished the regular season with 813 yards and three touchdowns.
Broussard had the fourth 300-yard game in Colorado history when he went for 301 yards against Arizona on Dec. 5.
Jefferson had a breakout freshman season in 2018, rushing for 1,380, ninth nationally. After being limited to 685 yards rushing last season, he had 858 yards and seven TDs in six game this year.
Hufanga, a junior, led the Pac-12 with four interceptions and had 62 tackles to lead all defensive backs. He was the first USC player with interceptions in four straight games since 1996 and had 17 tackles, a forced fumble and an interception against rival UCLA on Dec. 12.
Dorrell had an immediate impact his first season in Boulder, leading a team picked to finish fifth in the Pac-12 South to within a game of reaching the conference title game. Colorado finished 4-1 for its first winning season since 2016 and its first 3-0 conference start since 2002.
Dorrell was a unanimous selection as coach of the year.
Jordan made a seamless transition to the college game, rushing for 597 yards and six touchdowns rushing in five games. He added 11 catches for 126 yards and was second among FBS freshmen with 144.6 all-purpose yards per game. His 7.1 yards per carry was 11th nationally.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
WR -- Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC, 6-1, 195, Jr, Anaheim Hills, California
u-WR — Simi Fehoko, Stanford, 6-4, 227, Jr, Sandy, Utah
T — Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC, 6-4, 315, Jr, Oakland, California
T —Abe Lucas, Washington State, 6-7, 328, Jr, Everett, Washington
G -- Dohnovan West, Arizona State, 6-3, 315, So, Mission Hills, California
G — Ryan Walk, Oregon, 6-3, 290, Jr, Eugene, Oregon
C -- Drew Dalman, Stanford, 6-3, 300, Sr, Salinas, California
TE -- Cade Otton, Washington, 6-5, 240, Sr, Tumwater, Washington
QB -- Kevon Slovis, USC, 6-3, 215, So, Scottsdale, Arizona
RB -- Jermar Jefferson, Oregon State, 5-10, 217, Jr, Harbor City, California
RB— Jarek Broussard, Colorado, 5-9, 185, So, Dallas
PK -- Jadon Redding, Utah, 5-11, 190, So, Fredricksburg, Virginia
All-purpose -- Demetric Felton, UCLA, 5-10, 200, Sr, Temecula, California
Defense
DE -- Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon, 6-5, 250, So, Los Angeles
DE — Tyler Johnson, Arizona State, 6-4, 285, Jr, Gilbert, Arizona
DT -- Marlon Tuipulotu, USC, 6-3, 305, Jr, Independence, Oregon
DT — Osa Odighizuwa, UCLA, 6-2, 279, Sr, Portland, Oregon
LB -- Nate Landman, Colorado, 6-3, 235, Sr, Danville, California
LB — Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington, 6-3, 280, Jr, Pearl City, Hawaii
LB — Devin Lloyd, Utah, 6-3, 232, Jr, Chula Vista, California
CB -- Mykeal Wright, Oregon, 5-11, 182, So, Antelope Valley, California
CB — Chase Lucas, Arizona State, 6-0, 180, Sr, Chandler, Arizona
u-S -- Talanoa Hufanga, USC, 6-1, 213, Jr, Corvallis, Oregon
S — Elijah Molden, Washington, 5-10, 190, Sr, West Linn, Oregon
P — Ben Griffiths, USC, 6-5, 245, So, Melbourne, Australia
SECOND TEAM
Offense
WR -- Drake London, USC, 6-5, 210, So, Moorpark, California
WR — Tyler Vaughns, USC, 6-2, 190, Sr, Pasadena, California
T -- Jaxson Kirland, Washington, 6-7, 295, Sr, Portland, Oregon
T — Will Sherman, Colorado, 6-4, 310, Jr, Allen, Texas
G -- Henry Bainivalu, Washington, 6-6, 335, Sr, Sammamish, Washington
G — T.J. Bass, Oregon, 6-5, 318, Jr, Deming, Washington
TE -- Greg Dulcich, UCLA, 6-4, 242, So, Glendale, California
QB -- Tyler Shough, Oregon, 6-5, 221, So, Chandler, Arizona
RB -- Ty Jordan, Utah, 5-7, 200, Fr, Mesquite, Texas
RB — Demetic Felton, UCLA, 5-10, 200, Sr, Temecula, California
All-purpose -- Britain Covey, Utah, 5-8, 172, Jr, Provo, Utah
Defense
DE -- Mika Tafua, Utah, 6-3, 250, Jr, Laie, Hawaii
DE — Drake Jackson, USC, 6-4, 255, So, Corona, California
DT -- Mustafa Johnson, Colorado, ,6-2, 290, Sr, Turlock, California
DT — Jermayne Lole, Arizona State, 6-1, 310, Jr, Long Beach, California
LB -- Caleb Johnson, UCLA, 6-1, 230, Jr, Murrieta, California
LB — Carson Wells, Colorado, 6-4, 250, Jr, Bushnell, Florida
LB — Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington, 6-0, 230, Jr, Anchorage, Alaska
CB -- Trent McDuffie, Washington, 5-11, 195, Jr, Westminster, California
CB —Deommodore Lenoir, Oregon, 5-11, 195, Se, Los Angeles
S -- Evan Fields, Arizona State, 61-, 195, Sr, Oklahoma City
S —Isaiah Pola-Mao, USC, 6-4, 205, Jr, Phoenix
P--Oscar Draguicevich, Washington State, 6-0, 182, Sr, Hutto, Texas
Offensive Player of the Year — Jarek Broussard, Colorado and Jermar Jefferson, Oregon State.
Defensive Player of the Year — Talanoa Hufanga, USC
Newcomer of the Year — Ty Jordan, Utah.
Coach of the Year — Karl Dorrell, Colorado.
u-Unanimous selection
ALL-PAC-12 VOTING PANEL
Brian Howell, Boulder Daily Camera; Dale Grummert, Lewiston Tribune; Theo Lawson, The Spokesman Review; Jon Wilner, Bay Area Sports Group; Mike Vorel, Seattle Times; Michelle Gardner, Arizona Republic; Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star; James Crepea, The Oregonian; Josh Furlong, KSL-TV.
