The Latest: Lower-tier English soccer hit by virus outbreaks

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

While the Premier League charges ahead, several lower-tier English soccer games have been suspended because of coronavirus cases.

Rotherham's scheduled Boxing Day game at Middlesbrough in the second-division Championship was suspended after the visitors had “recent positive COVID-19 tests.”

Rotherham's previous match against Wayne Rooney's Derby County had also been called off. The club discovered more cases this week after “an increased series of testing."

Millwall this week announced an outbreak that forced the suspension of Saturday's game against second-place Bournemouth. It's been rescheduled to Jan. 12.

Several third-tier League One games have also been postponed because of coronavirus cases.

Doncaster's match against Accrington Stanley was suspended hours before kickoff Saturday.

The day's other suspended games include league leader Portsmouth against Swindon Town.

December 26, 2020
