Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison confirms Seahawks are releasing him. Here’s why

“Snacks” time is over in Seattle.

Damon “Snacks” Harrison confirmed Sunday morning the Seahawks are releasing him, 2 1/2 months after they signed the former All-Pro defensive tackle.

“Didn’t want to but it’s time to,” Harrison wrote on his Twitter account early Sunday. “I came here to help and I’ve done that and now it’s time to move on. I came back this year to play and that’s all I want. Team is back healthy and playing really well..it’s my time to head out. Still all love and respect for the hawks!”

The 32-year-old Harrison signed with Seattle Oct. 7. It took the 350-plus-pound run-stopping tackle more than a month to get into playing shape. He debuted for the Seahawks Nov. 15 at the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle was playing the Rams again Sunday for the NFC West title.

The Seahawks were adding 25-year-old Bryan Mone to the active roster from injured reserve to play Sunday. Coach Pete Carroll confirmed that Saturday.

Mone’s return apparently was coming at Harrison’s expense.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Harrison asked for his release after the Seahawks told him was going to be inactive for the Rams game Sunday, “and the team plans to grant it next week, per sources.”

That means the veteran would go on waivers, open to be claimed by any team, particularly one gearing for the playoffs that begin in two weeks, like Seattle.

Carroll and defensive coaches have liked how Mone has fit with starting tackles Poona Ford and Jarran Reed the last two seasons.

Harrison’s first game for Seattle was the first one Mone missed with a high-ankle sprain. Sunday against the Rams was to be Mone’s first one since that injury.

The Seahawks chose a healthy Mone over a healthy Harrison for their biggest game of the season.

Harrison averaged 23 defensive snaps per game in the six games he played for the Seahawks. His high in playing time was last week: 30 snaps in the team’s win at Washington, when the Football Team started a third-choice quarterback in Dwayne Haskins and Seattle braced to stop the run.

His best game was against the New York Jets, one of his former teams, two weeks ago. He had six tackles in 23 snaps.

Harrison has seven kids. Three of them are under 18 months old.

That’s why Harrison decided to sign with Seattle four games into this season, during a pandemic.

The ninth-year veteran even agreed to go on the Seahawks’ practice squad and stay there for a month. That was to work back into football shape. He hadn’t played since December, his last game for the Detroit Lions. His only shape was dad-chasing-kids-around-the-house shape.

“Well, honestly, it was being at home with my kids, full time, during the season, that kind of made me want to jump back out there a little bit,” he said last month.

He flashed a huge grin.

“Nobody is doing me wrong lol the team is investing in their future as they should.,” Harrison also posted on his Twitter account Sunday. “Winning and preparing for the future at the same time is rare. If you know me you know I find meaning in EVERYTHING. I was supposed to be here for the time I was here for a lot of reasons.”